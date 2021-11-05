Margate and Ramsgate feature in next episode of The Architecture The Railways Built

Margate and Ramsgate railway stations will feature in the next episode of The Architecture The Railways Built, on the Yesterday channel.

Rail historian Tim Dunn heads to Thanet to find out how the railways changed the fortunes of the towns.

When trains pulled in they brought day-trippers in their droves. Tim finds out how important the architecture of the towns’ stations were in drawing in the holidaymakers.

He also visits Ramsgate’s maintenance depot to see how the railways are still affecting the local economy today.

Tim talks about the predecessor stations which boosted tourism with the Margate Sands stops and Ramsgate Harbour line (actually running where Ramsgate Tunnels is today) from the 1840s and then the new buildings designed by Edwin Maxwell Fry and erected in 1926 as well as the impact of the modern day Hi-speed service on regeneration.

The Architecture The Railways Built can be seen on Monday,November 8 at 8pm on Yesterday channel (Catch-up on UKTV Play)