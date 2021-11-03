Pitchside: Ramsgate FC back on form!

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Herne Bay FC 1 v Ramsgate FC 3

The MBS Stadium Winches Field – it ‘twas a dark and chilly night with the floodlights certainly leaving a lot to be desired. Although it was the same for both sides from a spectator point of view it was not good at all.

The game certainly started brighter than the ground with some good early action in this local derby meeting. The 10th minute saw the first real effort on goal from the Rams as Miller ginked past a couple and passed to Ajayi who shot only to be blocked out for a corner.

A few early nerves caused a couple of midfield errors for the Rams and the Bay seized the midfield initiative. In the 15th minute Rams were awarded a free kick, rifled into the goal mouth but blocked by Bays Antonio, the ball broke to Ajayi who skillfully rounded a defender and fired home low to the keepers left to put Rams 1 up.

Rams attacked down both flanks and a wonderful ball was played through to Peck but he was deliberately pulled to the floor. A 27th minute free kick was again put in by Miller who was having an excellent game up front to be cleared out for a corner, plenty of pressure was coming from the Rams.

The Bay had a 31st minute breakaway with the ball played up to Millbank who controlled and shot with some venom. Russell in the Rams goal made a very good save from Bays first real attack.

Rams were straight back on the attack and were awarded another free kick, wide on the left that man Miller again put the ball into the box. Jadama rose highest and his header hit the post rebounding out to Peck who swivelled and shots, hitting the opposite post.

Jadama was put through in the 34th minute to be brought down in the box. Ajayi stepped up and slightly scuffed the penalty kick but there was just enough on it to beat Perrin in the Bay goal – Rams 2 up. Just before half time Peck for the Rams broke, tackled and rounded defenders putting the ball in the box but Bay held out to go in at half time 0 – 2.

Bay came out for the second half fired up. Manager Ben Smith must have had a few words to say at the interval and in the 49th we saw the Bay’s Campbell hit a long range effort beating Russell to pull one back.

The game was now becoming a little disjointed with quite a lot of niggly fouls. In the 64th minute Ajayi wreaked havoc, flying past defenders, turning this way and that, getting off a very strong shot which Perrin could only parry and the ball fell to the feet of Prescott who released an Exocet to give Rams a 1 – 3 lead.

The 70th minute saw Ajayi bamboozle the Bay defense only to slip at the last moment before he could shoot. Bay went on the attack again, winning a corner, headed clear but dropping to a Bay shirt who rifled off a shot forcing another brilliant save by Russell.

The game deteriorated into a melee of fouls with neither side showing any great creativity until it petered out for a well deserved Rams victory – full time Bay 1 Rams 3.

Teams:

Herne Bay all Blue

Perrin, Cooper, Parter, Harvey(off28), Johnson, Andidugbe, Naiwo, Antonio, Ansah, Millbank(off74), Campbell

Subs: McFarlane, Carrington(on28), Phipp, Amgbaduba(on74), Henly

Ramsgate all Red

Russell, Aboagye, Presscot, Emptage, Olopade, Peck(off90), Miller(off75), Ajayi, Coyle, McIntyre, Jadama

Subs: Cotton(on90), Harding, Chiedozie(on75), Medhurst, Baker-Moran

Man of the Match: Rams Joshua Ajayi

Attendance: 470