Thanet Schools Young Artists’ Festival works on display at The Margate School

More than 600 paintings by pupils and teachers from 36 Thanet schools and colleges are on display at The Margate School.

The annual Thanet Schools Young Artists’ Festival organised and supported by Margate Rotary Club can be seen at the venue in the high street until November 7.

Every year young people are encouraged to enter the Rotary Young Artist competition. This year categories and themes were:

KEYSTAGE 1 “Animals, Insects and Minibeasts”

KEYSTAGE 2 – “Germs, bacteria viruses and cells”

KEYSTAGE 3 “Sport or comic heroes-pop art style”

KEYSTAGE 4 “ Portraiture, reflections of the soul and the selfie”

The judging for the Rotary Club of Margate’s Thanet Schools Young Artist Festival was carried out by Willow Winston, Ruth Geldard and Annabelle Losa.

Prizegiving presentation will be at noon on Saturday 6 November.

Hours open for viewing:

Tuesday 2nd November

10 am-4 pm

Wednesday 3rd November

10 am-4 pm

Thursday 4th November

10 am-4 pm

Friday 5th November

12pm -4pm

Saturday 6th November

10 am -4 pm

Sunday 7th November

10 am-4 pm