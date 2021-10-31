Stagecoach buses at Ramsgate railway station targeted by egg-throwing youths

Stagecoach had to cancel stops at Ramsgate Railway Station this evening (October 31) due to youths throwing eggs at – and inside of – the buses.

Passengers were instead advised that pick ups would be from stops by Ellington infant school.

The decision was made to cut the stop from the service at around 7pm. Pick ups resumed at around 8pm but will be cut again if there are more incidents.

#THANET Due to youths throwing eggs at and inside buses the Loops service will not be serving Ramsgate Station for the next hour at least. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Plz make your way to the stops at St Lawrence for onward travel to Newington/WW and B/stairs. — Stagecoach South East (@StagecoachSE) October 31, 2021

Police have been called to the station and the viaduct area on the Margate Road where eggs and flour have been thrown at vehicles.

Officers from the Thanet Community Safety Unit have also been in Ramsgate over the Halloween weekend.

Although many residents have commented on the good behaviour of youngsters trick or treating there have also been unpleasant incidents, including doors being kicked and damaged and Halloween displays being smashed.