Warning of possible lane closure on A256 at Cliffsend while sewer main repair works carried out

One lane of the A256 at Cliffsend may need to be closed while work is carried out on a damaged sewer main

Repair work started yesterday (October 27) on the main at farm land near Cliffsend.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure our services to customers and make the repairs without any harm to the environment. In order to do this safely we have completed tests on site and put in place a number of tankers which can be used to protect farmland from damage and manage the flow through the sewer until the repair is completed.

“Wastewater flows are currently contained and the environment has not been affected. We have reported this incident to the Environment Agency as part of our commitment to complete openness and transparency and we are working closely with Thanet District Council.

“One lane of the A256 southbound may need to be closed to ensure we can complete the repairs as safely and quickly as possible. We apologise for any disruption to traffic in the area.”