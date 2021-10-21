Independent assessor appointed by Secretary of State concludes case of ‘need’ for Manston airport not proven

An independent assessor’s report commissioned by the Secretary of State has concluded the case of need for a freight hub at the Manston airport site is not proven.

The draft report, drawn up by Ove Arup & Partners Ltd, was commissioned as part of the process of re-determination after approval for the airport project was given but then quashed by a High Court order.

The Development Consent Order granting approval for RSP’s air freight hub at Manston airport last July was quashed in February this year with a new decision now needing to be issued after a re-examination of the Planning Inspectorate evidence.

The action came as the result of a Judicial Review challenge to the decision, launched by Ramsgate resident Jenny Dawes. A substantive hearing was due to look at whether the Government followed correct procedure in reaching the decision to approve the DCO for airport landowners RiverOak Strategic Partners despite the Examining Authority conclusion which followed a lengthy process of public hearings in 2019.

Last December the Department of Transport acknowledged that the decision approval letter issued from the Minister of State did not contain enough detail about why approval was given against the advice of the Planning Inspectorate and said the Judicial Review would not be contested.

In June the Secretary of State appointed an independent aviation assessor to advise him on matters relating to the need for the development and to draft a report summarising those findings.

This report has been published today (October 21) and looks at various arguments for and against need of the airport.

Amongst the areas looked at are any changes in demand for air freight, including as a result of Brexit and/or Covid 19.

The report examines the impact of e-commerce and air freight, including recent changes resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic; the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on bellyhold capacity and the increased use of freighters; a shift to narrow bodies aircraft; the situation for post Brexit trade; longer-term impacts of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on freight demand; and also changes in capacity at other airports which include a delay to expansion of Heathrow Airport; the Stansted Airport planning inquiry; and developments at East Midlands Airport.

RSP states that the current growth in online retail sales has ‘helped create a shift in transportation modes to favour air cargo’ and that the Covid-19 pandemic has driven and will continue to drive a sustained increase in online shopping. But York Aviation on behalf of Jennifer Dawes say: “Increases in e-commerce activity do not necessarily lead to an increase in the volumes of air freight carried to or from UK airports. Consumers have long purchased goods made in China for example, which are transported to the UK by both air and surface modes.

“Even if some goods that were previously bought in physical stores are now bought on line, these goods generally share the same journey from China to the UK, but rather than being shipped directly to the retailer’s distribution centre for onward travel to the physical store, they are being shipped to an online retailer’s distribution centre for last-mile dispatch direct to consumers.”

The assessor says: “There is no clear evidence that the recent growth in e-commerce sales has created ‘a shift in transportation modes to favour air cargo’. Consequently, the Independent Assessor does not agree with the Applicant’s position that growing e-commerce sales are driving a demand for additional runway capacity (for dedicated freighters in the South East).”

In terms of belly-hold capacity – were freight travels below passengers in the same aircraft – the assessor said: “passenger demand and therefore belly-hold capacity is likely to recover as restrictions on international travel are lifted, restoring at least some of this capacity before Manston could be operational again.” The report said this would likely negate need for more dedicated freighter crafts.

The assessor also concluded they had not seen any evidence – one way or the other – on how changed trading arrangements post-Brexit will affect long distance trade or air freight demand.

The report quotes a submission from Cllr Rev Stuart Piper saying “Covid and Brexit have highlighted the potential problem of a temporary closure to the Port of Dover and the potential for future blockades. This is a major problem for perishable goods (…) Dedicated Freighters would alleviate this problem.”

The assessor agreed that “the provision of increased freight airport capacity can provide resilience against unforeseen events,” but said such events has ‘low probability’ of occurring.

Looking at freight capacity at Heathrow, Stanstead and the Midlands, the report acknowledges “A delay until at least 2030 on the opening of a third runway at Heathrow is, in the view of the Independent Assessors, likely,” saying this would” improve the need case for the Proposed Development.” But it then adds that there is freight capacity at Stanstead and East Midlands.

Also considered were the Government’s Net Zero climate strategy and The Transport Decarbonisation Plan.

The original recommendation from the examining panel said: “The ExA concludes that the levels of freight that the Proposed Development could expect to handle are modest and could be catered for at existing airports (Heathrow, Stansted, EMA, and others if the demand existed). The ExA considers that Manston appears to offer no obvious advantages to outweigh the strong competition that such airports offer. The ExA therefore concludes that the Applicant has failed to demonstrate sufficient need for the Proposed Development, additional to (or different from) the need which is met by the provision of existing airports.”

The new report from Ove Arup & Partners Ltd concludes there have been no significant changes since that recommendation in 2019 that “would lead to different conclusions being reached with respect to the need for the Manston development.”

Secretary of State Grant Shapps has today written to RSP and Interested Parties, inviting comments on the report by November 19 before making his decision.

Ramsgate resident Jenny Dawes, said: “I am cautiously pleased by the findings of the Independent Assessor’s report and am now preparing a detailed response to the Secretary of State.”

RSP is expected to issue a statement tomorrow (October 22).