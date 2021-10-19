Creative achievements for Royal Harbour Academy students

A group of Year 10 students from The Royal Harbour Academy have won a short story writing competition and their fantastic efforts were rewarded with a trip to Waterstones to receive their prizes.

The students, Ahmad, Lilly, Sullivan, Darcy, Seth, Samantha and Vaclav, enjoyed a tour of the book shop and time to select a well-deserved novel of their choice. Ahmed said: “The trip was really worthwhile. I have already started reading my book and it’s very exciting so far.”

Samantha added: “I loved having some help choosing a book and I am already enjoying my prize.” Trip coordinator, Jenny Luxmoore, said: “At Royal Harbour we love to celebrate success and it was lovely to be able to reward these excellent story writers in this way.”

There have also been a lot of artistic achievements to celebrate at The Royal Harbour Academy this term.

In September student artworks were selected and printed onto banners for display around the harbour for the Royal Harbour 200th Anniversary weekend. The winning students will receive book tokens, backpacks and have the banners permanently displayed in school at a later date.

The harbour anniversary also led to the Royal Harbour Academy students taking part in the ‘Harbouring Life’ project facilitated by Project Motorhouse: their photographs are also exhibited at the harbour. Project Motorhouse will be working once again with a group of students in extracurricular workshops starting next term.

Art and photography teacher Mrs Green said: “Students did not just enter their work into the banner competition. They worked in teams to design a range of souvenir merchandise as part of a focused project to recognise the Royal Harbour’s 200th Anniversary. Artworks created took many forms from photography, paintings, and origami through to digital media.”

This month students across Year 9 participated in a sketching and painting skills virtual online workshop with the University of Creative Arts (UCA). This workshop also allowed students to learn more about careers and courses these skills could lead into.

Further UCA workshops are planned for students in Years 9 through to 6th form next term and these will include DSLR photography, clay modelling and mask making. Additional workshops will be led by professional artist Nova Marshall next term. These will see Year 9 students participate in creating an art installation for the school.

The end of term 1 winners for the annual Rotary Thanet Young Artist competition were announced. Students from the Royal Harbour Academy have come first in the age 12 and 13 categories with commended for the age 13 and 15/16 categories. They also achieved first place for the teacher entry. This is the third year in a row where a Royal Harbour Academy teacher has come first in this category.

There were a number of additional submissions from students and staff and all work will be on display at The Margate School from Monday, November 1 through to Sunday, November 7. There will be a prize giving presentation at noon on Saturday, November 6.

Finally, a large number of students from last year’s Year 9 cohort are being submitted for the Silver Arts Award. Their work is currently being moderated. If they pass it means they will have achieved a level 2 qualification equivalent to a grade 4 GCSE. The Arts Awards will continue at the Royal Harbour Academy this year through dedicated extra curricular activities.