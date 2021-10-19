Area in Margate closed off by emergency services due to gas leak

Police have closed off an area in Margate due to a gas leak.

It is understood evacuation is taking place from Albert Terrace and Elephant Hill while the lower High Street and Cecil Square have also been cordoned off.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at around 11.30am to assist Kent Fire and Rescue Service and Southern Gas following a report of a gas leak.

“Officers are attending the Marine Gardens area of Margate to assist with a cordon while the matter is dealt with.”

Dan Brown, spokesperson for gas company SGN, said: “We were called to support the fire service at a property in Marine Gardens following third party damage to a gas supply pipe.

“Our engineers are working to make safe and isolate the affected pipe in the footway.”

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a gas leak at a property on Marine Gardens in Margate at around 10:42am. Three fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews assisted Southern Gas Networks in isolating the supply before helping to evacuate occupants in nearby properties. The scene was passed into the care of South Gas.”

Fire crews left the scene at 1pm.

UPDATE 1.44pm – The cordon is being reduced to a smaller area, some PCSOs remain at the scene.

UPDATE 3.30pm: Cordon removed, police have now left the scene