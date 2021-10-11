Continued plea for help to find missing Dan Venes last sighted two months ago

A renewed appeal has been made to find a man who has been missing for two months.

Talented artist and musician Dan Venes was last seen in the College Road area of Margate at around 6pm on Saturday 14 August. A further sighting was on Margate seafront heading in the direction of Westgate.

He had been taken to QEQM Hospital due to concerns for his welfare but left soon afterwards,.

The 31-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build and short, dark hair. He also has a short beard and was last seen wearing a red and black checked shirt with black jeans.

Although there have been a number of potential sightings none have been confirmed and Dan has still not been found.

Friends set up a facebook group- Help find Dan Venes – and have put posters up in Thanet, Canterbury, Herne Bay and Sturry, They have also handed out leaflets urging people to keep a look out for Dan and, with family, are offering a £1,500 reward for evidence that leads to Dan being found.

Lucinda Rose, who is helping friends Kay Williams Foxley and Barry Foxley with the page, said the continued search for Dan was heartbreaking for family and friends.

Dan is from Canterbury but has also previously lived in Herne Bay. He has a large social media following for his art and music.

A plea on the Help find Dan Venes page says: “He is a kind caring person. He loves art and has a good level of survival knowledge. His family and friends are going out of their minds with worry

“Dan does not have his phone and has not used his bank card. He left in black jeans and a red and black checked shirt, we don’t know if he has changed his clothes and his hair/beard may appear darker or longer. “

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 14-1230.

The Help find Dan Venes group can be found here

A message for Dan on the Missing Persons website says: “Daniel we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe. Call. Text. 9am-11pm Free. Confidential. 116000.”