EKC Group staff and students support #helloyellow ahead of World Mental Health Day

Students and staff at Broadstairs College and the other five EKC Group campuses in Kent wore yellow yesterday (October 8) to show their support for World Mental Health Day.

Ahead of the actual day on Sunday students and staff were invited to say #helloyellow and wear something yellow.

With each participant donating £1 to youth mental wellbeing charity YoungMinds, the initiative has been incredibly popular across the Folkestone, Dover, Ashford, Canterbury, Broadstairs and Sheppey campuses.

Natalie Eagles-Larke, a Learning Support Practitioner at Folkestone College, came up with the idea to get involved.

She said: “I’m very passionate about mental health in general but especially in young people and children.

“I saw a Facebook advert for the charity YoungMinds and had the idea of seeing sunshine on the college campus for staff to wear yellow to show support to the students and let them know we are here to talk.

“Next thing you know it went all over the EKC Group Colleges!”

Lauren Anning, Director of Further & Higher Education Experience, said: “It has been fantastic to see EKC Group staff and students get behind the #helloyellow campaign.

“They have sent a positive message to the community about the importance of supporting young people with their mental health.

“No student at college should ever feel they are unable to ask for help or support.”

The drive to help YoungMinds comes at a time of increased awareness of poor mental health, particularly among young people who’ve struggled throughout the pandemic.

EKC Group has also set up a JustGiving page in support of YoungMinds.

The EKC Group recently secured funding from KCC’s Covid-19: Contain Outbreak & Management Fund, which will allow for a number of new initiatives to improve learners’ mental wellbeing.

Among the raft of projects running due to government investment there will be more counselling sessions; activities to promote wellbeing and outdoor spaces created for students to access if they feel stressed.