Pitchside: Rams unbeaten run ended by VCD Athletic

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate (0) 1 v VCD Athletic (2) 2

67 Jadama 29 Elliot

37 Elliot

At the WW Martin Community Stadium squally rain and high winds greeted fans this afternoon, perfect conditions for on the floor football under the floodlights. To say it was dull would be an understatement but to cheer up those attending we had Mr Blue Sky playing on the tannoy.

Ramsgate, unbeaten in the league and brimming with confidence after back to back 5 – 0 victories, were looking to extend their run against today’s opponents – the Vickers from Crayford, currently 8th in the table with 2 wins 3 draws and just 1 defeat.

Manager Matt Longhurst was expecting another tough game as former Ram returns Nick Davis as VCD manager.

VCD get underway kicking left to right, early touches for both keepers, in the fourth minute there was a good block by Aboagye as VCD broke through, winning the first corner of the game. Ramsgate’s 6th ball played through for Peck to run onto, then foiled winning Rams a corner.

In the 15th minute Chiedozie, put in by Ajayi, with a ball over the defensive line hitting the bar. In the 19th the ball is played into Jadama by Ajayi and he’s brought down in the box with Rams awarded a penalty. Chiedozie fires wide. Ajayi was a thorn on the righthand side, VCD did not seem to have an answer to him.

In the 29th VCD break the ball, squared by Bamba to a free Elliot to rifle a low shot across keeper Russell, giving the visitors the lead. In the 37th Rams squander the ball and defensively they were looking a bit lost. The ball played back across the box for Elliot to fire in his second. In the 45th Ajayi, under pressure, missed a tap in. Rams 0 2 VCD.

Rain and wind was not letting up as the second half starts. VCD attacked down the Rams left, the ball running out at the back post. Rams passing seemed to be going awry. They won a corner in the 53rd which came to nothing. In the 55th minute there is a superb clearance off the line by Emptage, just about keeping Rams in the game but the press from VCD is telling.

Doble subs for the Rams with an attacking move and immediate impact as they forced their way back into the game. A Miller corner saw Jadama rise Ronaldo-esque to head home for the Rams. At the 78th Rams won a free kick which is smashed over the bar.

VCD hang on to win 1 – 2, Rams losing their unbeaten league record.

Teams:

Ramsgate

Russell, Aboagye, Williams, Prescott(off65), Emptage, Olopade, Peck(off65), Chiedozie, Ajayi, McIntrye(C), Jadama

Subs: Miller(on65), Lear, Smith(on65), Coyle, Baker Moran

VCD Athletic

Mott(C), Edwards, Barry, Oshilaja(Y78), Adestie(off90), Elliot, El-Mogharbel, Splatt(Y66), Bamba(Y43)(off81), Mckenzie, Etumnu

Subs: Probets, Gaggin(on81), Wealands, Meziane(on90)

Attendance: 208

Man of the Match: TJ Jadama