Teenage boy left with potentially life-changing injuries after attack at Westgate railway station

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault at Westgate on Sea station last night (September 26) which has left a teenage boy with potentially life-changing injuries.

Officers were called to the station at 6.11pm following reports that a male had been attacked by a group of youths/men.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was struck and fell onto the tracks, electrocuting himself on the third rail.

The gang then stole a bag from the victim’s girlfriend as they left the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains. His injuries are described as potentially life changing.

One 16,-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Witnesses report seeing up to ten youths, wearing masks and balaclavas, in the area at the time of the attack.

Detective Inspector Gary Pinner said: “This is a disturbing incident which has left a (teenager) in a serious condition in hospital, and there will be a number of reassurance patrols taking place in the area over the next few days .

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch with us as soon as possible, as this information could be vital to our investigation.

“You can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 391 of 26/09/21. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”