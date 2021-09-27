Rainbow paint clouds as Thanet Colour Run takes place in aid of Pilgrims Hospices

The Pilgrims Hospices 5K Colour Run returned to Thanet with a blast of colour on Sunday (September 26).

More than 400 adults and children attended, complete with colourful glasses and white t-shirts, all ready to run and walk through the clouds of vibrant and multi-coloured powders. Those taking part warmed up with a fun warm-up with Bex from Zuma Margate, followed by the countdown from Karen Kenward, Pilgrims Hospices Community Fundraising Manager.

The sky was filled with colour as the lively crowds made their way through the colour stations and along the coastal route from The Oval lawns in Cliftonville. The atmosphere was filled with the sound of laughter as everyone set off along the coastal route down towards Palm Bay.

Karen said: “It was so lovely to see many attend and some familiar faces for the fifth year of this Colour Run in support of Pilgrims Hospices. This really is such a colourful event to be seen and be involved in, plus an incredible way to raise much needed funds to support palliative care for the next person who needs us. It was just wonderful to welcome back our supporters and to see the enjoyment it brings to all those who attend and help support the event on the day.”

“A huge Pilgrims thank you to all who helped in supporting the event, our volunteers and staff who helped make the event possible and most importantly, each an everyone of you for taking part on the day.”

Each year Pilgrims Hospices give care and comfort to over 2,500 people in east Kent coming to terms with an illness that sadly cannot be cured. The charity supports patients to live life as well as possible until the very end, free from pain and distress.

Care is provided from three hospice sites in Thanet, Canterbury and Ashford as well as in patients’ own homes. To offer these services to patients and their families the charity must raise £11 million each year from the generous local community.

Date for your diary – If you missed this amazing event and would like to join our next event why not sign up for our Fire Walk on 6th November. Please call Karen Kenward for further details on: 01843 233934 or email: karen.kenward@pilgrimshospices.org