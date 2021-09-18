Ramsgate women raise £50k for East Kent Unit for Breast Screening

Three women have raised an impressive £50,000 for the East Kent Unit for Breast Screening (EKUBS) through on-line raffles.

In May last year, Judi Bolton, who is a member of Ramsgate Ladies Darts League, realised players would be unable to raise money for the charity as they normally would playing darts and so decided to start her own fundraiser.

She decided to run on-line raffles on Facebook and when her friend Nicola Sykes was furloughed, she volunteered to help her with assistance from her sister Emma.

The ‘Boobies Raffle’ was launched and in just over a year they have raised an incredible £50,000 for EKUBS and are continuing to fundraise.

A spokesman for the charity said: “These ladies spend hours organising this and EKUBS is amazed and overwhelmed by the amount of support they have received at this time, when normal fundraising activities have been unable to take place.”

To celebrate reaching the £50,000 milestone, a celebratory quiz was held on September 12 at the East Kent Arms in Ramsgate at which another £400 was raised for the cause and the winners were the ‘Boobies team’.

EKUBS subsidises private breast screenings and also raises money for new equipment to screen women’s diseases in local hospitals.

For more information visit our website www.ekubs.org.uk or email info@ekubs.org.uk