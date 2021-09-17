Priory Infant School joins the circus  

Priory Infant School has welcomed professional circus skills performer and instructor Phil Blackmore, who transformed the school into a circus for the day.

The day began with a high energy, exciting and engaging whole-school assembly, in which the children were amazed by the incredible circus skills on display and were inspired to learn some skills for themselves.

It continued with every child in the school having the opportunity to learn, ‘have a go’ and have fun performing a variety of circus skills including tight rope walking, plate spinning, the diablo, stilts, pedal-go’s, juggling, feather balancing, and more.

A school spokesperson said: “The children demonstrated and improved their confidence, concentration, fitness and co-ordination throughout the workshops. Their faces said it all….what a great day at Priory Infants.”