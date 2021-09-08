RuPaul Drag Race contestants bringing Netflix video tour to Margate’s Sundowners Bar

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne and fellow contestant Cheryl Hole will be in Margate tomorrow (September 9) with Netflix video series I Like to Watch.

The series is on tour for September and October, with Margate’s Sundowners Bar being the first sold out stop.

The tour brings the show’s outrageous humour live to LGBT+ venues across the country. The Netflix video team will be travelling between cities in a fabulously flamboyant kitsch motorhome and venues will be given an I Like To Watch living room-style makeover.

Each night of the tour will be hosted by a rotating cast of fan favourites, including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, Tia Kofi, Cheryl Hole and Tayce, who will be partnered with up-and-coming Queens, local to each of the venues. Fans will get up close and personal as the hosts watch and critique films including Pitch Perfect, Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and He’s All That in their own unique style.

After a year in which venues and drag artists saw their industry struggle tremendously with work disappearing overnight due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the I Like To Watch tour is an opportunity to celebrate and support LGBT+ performers and the venues which act as a vital resource for the community.

The Vivienne said: “I’m so excited to be taking I Like To Watch on the road. We’ve all had a shocker over the last year or so, and queens and LGBT+ venues have really struggled.

“I’ve made a career working in bars all over the UK, so I know how vital they are to our community. We want to give everybody a camp time, but fingers crossed our tour can help local scenes as they start to find their feet again.”