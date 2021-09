A Hare Krishna parade and festival took place in Margate yesterday (September 5).

The Margate Rathayatra – chariot festival – included a procession from The Lido in Cliftonville to the seafront at Nayland.

The annual event included music, free veggie food, mantra and dance and ran from midday to 4pm.

The Hare Krishna movement is a branch of Hinduism, formally known as Gaudiya Vaishnavism. Its name comes from its chant — Hare Krishna.