Recital of classical music piece composed in Margate during World War One to take place in Westgate

A recital by Jack Liebeck (violin) and Daniel Grimwood (piano) will take place at St Saviour’s Church in Westgate on Sunday (September 5) at 3pm.

They will present ‘The Lark Ascending’ by Ralph Vaughan Williams and ‘Violin Sonata in A major’ by Cesar Franck

The UK’s favourite piece of classical music, “The Lark Ascending was composed in Margate just as war broke out in 1914. We can trace the beginnings of “The Lark Ascending” to 1914, the year Vaughan Williams spent a holiday in Margate, during which time he worked on the composition. As he looked out at the coastline he would have seen the Royal Navy ships in exercises preparing for the war that was to follow.

During the war, he was a stretcher-bearer, carrying the wounded from the front. After the war he produced, on the basis of the original score for violin and piano, an orchestral version which is the one we know today; it was given its first performance in 1920.

The score for violin and piano is rarely heard these days.

