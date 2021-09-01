World record paddleboard attempt reaches Thanet

By Ian Lockyer

If you are on the seafront today (September 1), you may see a lone paddleboarder making his way around the Thanet coast.

The paddleboarder is Brendon Prince, a 48-year-old former teacher. He is attempting to circumnavigate mainland Britain by Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Board. By being the first ever to complete this challenge, Brendon will also achieve the world record for longest ever journey by SUP.

Having started at the end of April, Brendon has been paddling daily with no boat support, meaning he is dependent on the support of his land crew. Brendon is making fantastic progress and is currently in Margate, having covered over 3,000 miles already with just 400 miles to go.

Brendon was compelled to undertake the challenge after a tragedy when, as an off-duty beach lifeguard, he tried to rescue three people on the North Cornish coast but was unable to.

Since then he has devoted his time to providing water safety education. He is chairman of a Surf Life Saving Club in Devon and formed the charity Above Water.

Money raised will be used to provide free water safety training, while any surplus will benefit Above Water; Surf Life Saving GB; RNLI; Surfers Against Sewage; Andy’s Man Club; The Wave Project and Christian Surfers.

If you are just off the shore and see Brendon, give him a big cheer -he will appreciate the support.

For more details, and to sponsor Brendon, click https://thelongpaddle.co.uk/ donate/

You can track Brendan’s progress https://thelongpaddle.co.uk/ route/