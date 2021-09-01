Vehicles, music, entertainment and awards as OhSoRetro Show returns for 2021

OhSoRetro returns this month for its eighth year with more than 1,500 classic and retro vehicles on show.

The event at Palm Bay will have 50 club stands and some 20 show and shine awards plus trade and autojumble as well as live music from 10am to 3.30pm and entertainment.

Show car tickets have sold out. Tickets bought for 2020 will roll over to this September’s show.

Since it was first launched in 2014 by VW enthusiast Lee Collier the show has grown in strength, attracting thousands of people to view the vehicles and enjoy the family fun.

The OhSoRetro show takes place at The Rec in Palm Bay Avenue on Sunday, September 26. The event runs from 10am until 4pm.

Entry is £7 per adult prebooked or £10 on the gate. Under 16s go free with a full paying adult.

Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

There is disabled parking on the first part of the show field. Show your blue badge to a marshal on arrival.

Show and Shine awards and raffle are drawn at 3.30pm. All proceeds from the raffle go to the 1st Margate Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade.

Find out more on the website at http://www.ohsoretro.co.uk/ call 075 44 33 82 82 or email Info@OhSoRetroEvents.co.uk