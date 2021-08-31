Invite to open days at the Royal Temple Yacht Club

The Royal Temple Yacht Club in Ramsgate will be hosting two open days in September to introduce people to the yacht club and, weather dependent, get people out sailing on yachts.

The club was founded in 1857 with the Ramsgate Clubhouse opening in 1896 with the Royal Charter granted a year later and permission to fly the Blue Ensign granted by the Admiralty in 1898, which was the same year that our annual Ramsgate Week regatta started.

Ramsgate Week has attracted many famous people, including King George V who raced his cutter “Britannia” until 1924. Former Prime Minister Edward Heath was a member, and Her Majesty the Queen has also visited the club, and in more recent times Dame Ellen MacArthur allowed herself to be auctioned off as a crew member.

The dates are Saturday, September 4 and September 25 and rough timings are 10am until about 5pm. Everyone is welcome from complete novices to racing crew.

People are asked to to email the club at info@rtyc.com registering their interest as numbers are strictly limited due to safety on the water, and people just turning up on the day will not be accepted.

RTYC will then email back confirming your place and giving more information about the day.

The club cannot accept applications from under 16 year olds.