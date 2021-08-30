Photos: Kent Country Show at Quex

Photos by Steven Collis and Wilfred Jenkins

The Kent Country Show took place at Quex Park this bank holiday weekend with attractions including The Equestrienne Stunt Team, heavy horse displays, gundog displays, Inspire Motorbike and BMX Stunt Team, the Dog and Duck Show, falconry displays by Ange and Rick, History Revisited and archery.

There were also cookery demonstrations and exhibitors with an array of quality products for sale, including small producers with some food and drink on offer.

This year Quex is also celebrating 200 years of the Waterloo Tower, which was built in 1819 (Covid has delayed the celebrations). The Waterloo Tower contains 12 bells which were rung at approximately 3.45pm on both days.

The Tower was open for people to marvel at and experts were there to explain its history and answer any questions.

Talented rural crafters demonstrated how they make the goods they sell at the show. Learn about stick making, pottery, woodturning, metal work and forging, and watch the speed chainsaw carving team transform logs.