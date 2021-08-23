Emergency services called to three vehicle crash at Westwood

One person suffered a minor injury in a three car crash at Westwood today (August 23).

Emergency services were called to the junction of Westwood Road, at Margate Road, just after 1pm.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving three vehicles at the junction of Westwood Road and Margate Road, Broadstairs. Two fire engines attended and crews assisted Kent Police with making the scene safe. SECAmb also attended.“

Kent Police said one person was reported to have suffered a minor injury in the incident.