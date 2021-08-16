Music, belly dancing, keyring gifts and fun at Ramsgate thank you party for key workers and volunteers

A thank you party for key workers and volunteers in Ramsgate featured keyring gifts designed by Thanet schoolchildren and college students, live music, poetry readings, belly dancing and refreshments.

The event, hosted by Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara, took place in Charlotte Square yesterday (August 15) and was attended by many of the people who worked throughout the pandemic either in key services or as volunteers.

Local businesses pitched in with food and drink and entertainment was given by Vanessa Culliford and her troupe of belly-dancers, the Thanet Vocal Collective choir group and poet Black Bard.

Each person who attended received one of the key rings.

Cllr Ara said: “As mayor of Ramsgate I was proud to host Ramsgate’s Thank You Day for all key workers and volunteers. Without the hard work and dedication of doctors and nurses from the QEQM; key workers; local police, postmen, teachers, fire fighters and volunteers, many people would have been left without vital services.

“Thank you to the refuse collectors, Malcolm our dedicated street cleaner for keeping Ramsgate tidy and to the RNLI who continue to risk their lives saving others. A big thank you to the Salvation Army and Our Kitchen who continue to provide meals and support our community.

“Also attending were East Kent Mencap; Ramsgate sea cadets; local councillors and Rabbi Cliff and Helene Cohen.

“Thank you to all who have worked so tirelessly to keep our community healthy.

“This event was made possible with the help of our town promoter Rebekah Smith, my PA Kim Hobbs, Ramsgate Town Council technicians and our wonderful volunteers.

“A special thank you to Bob Ellendor, store manager at Ramsgate Asda, for donating refreshments, Sharon Goodyer, for her hand-made bruschetta, the wonderful entertainment provided by Vanessa Culliford and her troupe of belly-dancers, the Thanet Vocal Collective choir group and poet Black Bard.

“A personal thanks to Crusties Bakeries for their cakes, Horse and Groom and Hovelling Boat for their kind support and also to the chef from Ramsgate Tandoori for cooking for the event.

“Thank you to Mike Goldwater for the photographs and Ant Wright Videography for his amazing video (below).

“Thank you to all supporters and attendees for making the day a success and for showing support to all our key workers. A massive thank you to all the local school and college students who individually designed the key rings.

“I am proud to be the mayor of Ramsgate which has so many generous and caring people. I wish you all a wonderful summer.”