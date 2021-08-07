Summer Sunday concert at The Oval Bandstand marks revival of annual tradition

GRASS Cliftonville CIC is hosting its first Summer Sunday Concert at The Oval Bandstand tomorrow (August 8)

‘Doors open’ at 1pm and music starts at 2pm with husband and wife duo Jason and Daphna (pictured below) taking the stage to sing a mix of classics and original tunes. The classics vary from Motown to punk, rock to Latin, and disco to soul. The originals are from Jason’s album ‘Lovelife’, as well as his ‘I Believe’ album when he was known as ‘Jai’ and signed to RCA records.

GRASS Cliftonville CIC say there will be more performances across a wider variety of genres playing at The Oval Bandstand & Lawns. The revived annual tradition means the historic bandstand will be brought to life with free music and entertainment for all tastes, providing the perfect backdrop to a summer afternoon. After a challenging 18 months for local musicians, the return of regular live music at the bandstand is part of a step back to normality for the industry.

The Oval Bandstand and Lawns in Cliftonville officially entered community ownership in July when the freehold was transferred to GRASS Cliftonville CIC from the local authority. The site and associated buildings are now owned and managed by the not-for-profit social enterprise organisation.

Stephen Darrer, Secretary of GRASS Cliftonville CIC, said: “We have been working hard with our dedicated team of volunteers, cleaning painting and tidying, since we took ownership of the site last month.

“We have already installed Cliftonville’s largest new wildflower garden and 18 beautiful hanging baskets. There have been challenges on this rollercoaster journey towards community ownership but, having the full support of Thanet District Council and a really positive response from our supportive community, has made the huge effort worthwhile. “Every single day neighbours, dog walkers, and visitors to the area, comment on the positive changes and improvements that are been made to The Oval, with many complimenting that it’s the best they have seen the site in over 20 years. Our next big project is the bandstand refurbishment, which will take place after our summer season of events.”

Margate councillor Helen Whitehead added: “The Oval is an amazing asset for Cliftonville and events such as this are exactly what it is designed for. The bandstand concert season will enable people to enjoy a summer afternoon of live music and entertainment while relaxing with friends and family at The Oval Bandstand & Lawns.

“This year the programme will run throughout the summer season as part of GRASS’s commitment to providing local groups with opportunities to perform at this iconic venue. With the support of Thanet councillors, and local community groups, GRASS will secure a great line-up with a variety of top local acts and well-known talent, and I commend their efforts in bringing our community together and providing free entertainment for our area.”

Find upcoming events at: https://grasscliftonville.org/oval-whats-on