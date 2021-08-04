Dunkirk Little Ships making a stop at Ramsgate harbour

A small fleet of Dunkirk Little Ships will stay at Ramsgate harbour while their crews wait for a weather window that allows them to travel to Poole for an event on August 15.

DLS Maimonde arrived safely into Ramsgate yesterday (July 3) after her maiden voyage following restoration.

She will be joined today by DLS Breda, also on her maiden voyage to sea after restoration and DLS Lady Lou, which set sail from Teddington this morning.

On route they will be joined by Riis II. The fleet will remain in Ramsgate until setting sail for the Poole VE / VJ Heritage Event.

The Little Ships took part in the World War II evacuation of Dunkirk in June 1940 – known as Operation Dynamo.

This was the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches and harbour of Dunkirk, in the north of France, between 26 May and 4 June 1940.

The Association of Dunkirk Little Ships aims to keep alive and preserve for posterity the memory and identity of those ‘Little Ships’ that went to the aid of the British Expeditionary Force in 1940 and took part in Operations Dynamo.