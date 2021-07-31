Man in his 70s assaulted and items stolen after duo force way into Ramsgate property

Police are investigating after two men forced their way into a Ramsgate property, assaulted a man in his 70s and stole a number of items.

Police were called at around 9.10pm yesterday (July 30) to a report of a burglary at an address in Park Road.

The men are alleged to have stolen possessions from inside and assaulted the victim. Police say he did not require hospital treatment.

An investigation is ongoing including house-to-house enquiries and a review of any CCTV and forensic opportunities.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/136650/21. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have driven down the road around the time of the incident and has dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.