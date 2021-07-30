Former councillor Ian Driver due in court accused of criminal damage

A former councillor charged with seven counts of criminal damage is due in court on Monday (August 2).

Ian Driver, of Sea View Road, Broadstairs, was arrested on June 30 when police carried out an investigation in relation to a series of anti-racism graffiti tags sprayed in Broadstairs and Ramsgate.

The case was due to be heard in April but was adjourned.

The Broadstairs resident is accused of spraying graffiti on Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council offices at Pierremont Hall, the office of the Broadstairs Folk Week, the Thanet council owned Dickens Museum, the box protecting the controversial Uncle Mack memorial plaque and two street signs in Broadstairs and Ramsgate.

The father-of-three has pleaded not guilty to the charges and says he believes he has a lawful excuse which he will bring before the court.

He is due to appear at Margate Magistrates Court at 10am.