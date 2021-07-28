Witness appeal after two men attacked for trying to stop bike theft in Ramsgate

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident where two men were attacked in Ramsgate after trying to stop a group from stealing a man’s bike.

It was reported that between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, July 19 a row broke out when the two victims tried to stop the bike being taken from a man in Harbour Parade on the pedestrian area opposite Kent Place.

One victim, a man in his 30s, was reportedly attacked with a bottle, while the other, aged in his 20s, was knocked to the ground and stamped on.

Witnesses, including a group of motorcyclists, then intervened and the suspects were seen to leave in the direction of a slip onto the beach, in the direction of Marina Esplanade.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers would like to speak to the cyclist who was able to leave the area on his bicycle without further issue.

Witnesses and anyone with information, phone or dashcam footage, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/127855/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form.