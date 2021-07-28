Conversion of Foy House into flats for those with ‘urgent housing needs’ moves to next stage

A project to create flats for temporary housing at Foy House in Margate has been put out to tender this week.

The redevelopment of the long-term empty building will create eight self-contained 1 and 2 bedroom flats.

The council has published the tender papers to appoint a contractor to complete the development. The closing date for submissions is September 13.

Interested developers will find the details on the Kent Business Portal and on Contracts Finder.

The publication of the tender follows 18 months of work since the council bought the building from its previous owner, Orbit Housing, in November 2019.

Some £1.2million was allocated for the purchase and development, including contingency money.

The refurbished flats will provide temporary accommodation for people and families with urgent housing needs, who are being supported by the council.

These immediate needs can occur for a wide variety of reasons, such as fleeing domestic abuse, marital breakdown, losing a job or being unable to pay rent. The project will provide a safe and supported home, until new accommodation can be found.

Cllr Jill Bayford, Cabinet Member for Housing at Thanet District Council said: “I am delighted to see this project progress. It will breathe new life into a derelict building and support the regeneration of Margate High Street.

“Supporting people whose circumstances have left them without secure accommodation is rightly a priority for the council and is just one part of our overall strategy to support the housing needs of people in Thanet. It is important that we are able to provide supportive services when people most need help.”

The eight flats will be managed by the council, and tenants will be supported throughout their stay by a dedicated manager.

Thanet council has approximately 1,544 households on the housing register.