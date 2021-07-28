Appeal for help to find missing Broadstairs teenager

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Broadstairs.

Ninna Chaska was last seen in the Botany Bay area at around 5pm yesterday (July 27).

The 16-year-old is described as around five feet, four inches tall, with shoulder-length black hair, which she usually wears in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a pink, blue and yellow T-shirt with ‘1973’ on it, grey shorts, black and blue sandals and had an orange Fitbit on her wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 27-1206.