Two taken to hospital and two arrested after ‘altercation’ in Dane Valley

Two men have been taken to hospital following an incident in Dane Valley this evening (July 27).

One of the men and a woman were arrested in connection with the ‘altercation’ in Tenterden Road/Elham Close.

Witnesses say one man was beaten and a dog was set on him.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to an altercation at a residential property in the Tenterden Way area of Margate at 5.05pm.

“Officers attended and two men, who are known to each other, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“One of the men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.”