Post Office branch to reopen in Westgate at new site

Post Office services will return to Westgate after a new, temporary premises was found.

The Post Office had run a branch from Paydens in St Mildred’s Road but the branch closed on July 10 following the resignation of the operator and withdrawal from the site.

Now the Post Office will be based at the Station Super Store, 49 Station Road, on a temporary basis while the search for a permanent home continues. The service will reopen tomorrow (July 28).

Opening hours are Monday – Friday 09:00 – 17:30, Saturday 09:00 – 13:00, Sunday Closed.

Emily Dobson, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said in an update letter: “I know that the local community will join me in welcoming this good news.”