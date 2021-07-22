Photos and video: Kentish Belle hauled by steam loco Bahamas passes through Thanet

Railway enthusiast have been out with their cameras as The Kentish Belle hauled by steam loco Bahamas travels through Minster, Ramsgate, Dumpton Park, Broadstairs, Margate, Westgate, and Birchington en route to Faversham from London Victoria.

Loco “Bahamas”, number 45596, a 4-6-0 Jubilee locomotive, is one of 191 which were built between 1934 and 1936, concurrently alongside “Black 5s” 4-6-0s for the London Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS) both of which were designed by William Stanier.

BAHAMAS was stored for many years at Stockport Depot before she was moved to Leeds for Repair and onto the Dinting Railway Museuem.

She returned to mainline service in 1972 and did many trips on the mainline, another overhaul began in 2013 and BAHAMAS returned to service in 2019. It is the only preserved Jubilee to sport a double chimney.

The return times today are :

MARGATE (Plat 1) arr 16:52 dep 16:58

BROADSTAIRS arr 17:05 dep 17:07

RAMSGATE (Plat 2) arr 17:12 dep 17:14

MINSTER 17:22