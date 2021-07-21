Man taken to hospital following reported assault at Margate KFC

A man was taken to hospital following an assault in Margate yesterday (July 20).

Kent Police was called to a report of an altercation in Margate High Street at KFC shortly after 2pm.

Witnesses report seeing a man stabbed.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man had assaulted another man in a takeaway restaurant and the victim was taken to hospital by South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody as enquiries continue.”

The ambulance service says crews attended and a man with wounds, including a hand injury, was treated before being taken to hospital.