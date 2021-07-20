Artist in action and a host of pop-ups planned at new Molly Pickle Studio in Ramsgate

A Ramsgate artist has had so much demand for her work that she has branched out to open a permanent shop in the town.

Self-taught illustrator and printmaker Molly Pickle opened the doors to Molly Pickle Studio yesterday (July 19) and is also featuring guest makers for pop-ups while she attends her regular markets and exhibitions.

Molly started selling her work around six years ago in one of the harbour arches on Military Road that was being used at a photography studio. She then branched out to markets, pop-ups and solo exhibitions, including at the Italianate Glasshouse in George VI Park.

The work is environmentally friendly with all inks being vegan/ water based eco-friendly, cards made of recycled paper and cotton being100% organic and sustainably sourced.

Many limited edition prints are on paper made of recycled coffee cups and the work comes in plastic free packaging.

Molly said: “I needed a bigger studio so when I met the landlord to 20 Queen Street I thought it would be lovely to open a shop in the town centre, not only to host my studio but also to fill another empty shop.

“I’ll be working while open for customers to come in and browse and they will often see me drawing, painting or even printing at my shop desk.

“I’ll be featuring other guest makers for ‘pop-ups’ while I go off to do my regular markets. “

This week Thursday- Sunday guest maker Godessa Jewellery will be launching her new Lakshmi collection.

Molly is back in the shop from July 26 – August 5. Opening hours Monday- Friday (maybe Saturday) 11am-4pm

From August 6-30 Push design will be holding a pop-up while Molly attends Folk Week and holds her annual Italianate Glasshouse exhibition and attends a festival.

Molly is back from September until mid-November and then there will be a selection of local makers doing pop ups for Christmas.

Talking of the opening day, Molly said: “Yesterday was lovely, so many friendly people popped in and I’m really enjoying being in the new space.”

Molly Pickle Studio is at 20 Queen Street, Ramsgate.