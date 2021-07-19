Broadstairs College group EKC scoops Wilder Kent Award

The EKC Group, which runs sites including Broadstairs College, has been announced as a winner in the Kent Wildlife Trust Wilder Kent Award scheme.

The awards recognises the efforts of nurseries, schools, colleges and community groups that have been taking positive actions towards protecting nature and wildlife for future generations.

The EKC Group has been working across college campuses, taking actions such as planting fruit trees and using renewable energy from solar panels as well as installing Swift boxes at the Broadstairs site.

Sarah Morgan and Andrew Stevens from the EKC Group said: “The Wilder Kent Awards really inspired our students to showcase all of their incredible projects such as our Bee Amazing social action, shelter for the swifts at Broadstairs, and our well-being garden in Sheppey to name just a few!

“It is incredible to achieve this recognition – but this is just the beginning, we are in year one of our projects and supported by Kent Wildlife Trust we want to make significant changes – we are working towards gold.

“As an education setting it is not just about the doing – we have had a lot of fun working on these projects but it is also about understanding and educating others about the risks our planet faces and the implications to all living things. Never has it been more important to work together towards a common goal.”

Lee Mason-Baldwin, Head of Education and Lifelong Learning at Kent Wildlife Trust said: “A huge congratulations to this year’s winners for all their hard work in helping us fight the climate and nature crises! Nature plays an important role in supporting mental health and wellbeing, and so we are delighted that so many organisations took part in this incredibly worthwhile scheme.

“Connecting with nature is beneficial for people and communities, and we are excited to see the impact this scheme will have as it develops over the coming years.”

Other winners were the Rainham Eco-Hub and Ightham Primary School.