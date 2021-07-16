Summer Blast holiday camps in Thanet for the school holidays

A free summer camp offering workshops, activities and meals is being run in Margate during the school holidays.

West End director Charlotte Peters, LA personal trainer Natasha Brown and London dancer Kanndiss Riley will be working with youngsters in activities as part of Thanet’s Summer Blast scheme.

There will also be workshops with Nyla Yoga, Thanet School of Martial Arts, Art with Ellen Thatcher, Hula Hoop with This Bean Spins, DNB workout with Loz Elliott and family mental health support with Teresa Cannaby.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided by Matt Clements at BCP Kitchen and family food education will be on offer every day between 10am-10.30am.

There are spaces for 90 children, aged 11 to 16 and in receipt of free school meals. There may also be spaces for siblings.

If someone wants to come that isn’t eligible for free school meals they need to email: active@thanet.go.uk to ask for a space.

The Acting Fit camp is being held at Hartsdown Academy between July 26-August 19, 10am to 2pm.

There is only a week to sign up by going to https://www.thanet.gov.uk/info-pages/summer-blast/ and choosing option Margate Central.

The Summer Blast programme is organised by Thanet District Council’s Active Thanet Service, working with a host of local and national organisations to deliver holiday programmes across the district.

The activity programmes are aimed at children who are in receipt of benefits-related free school meals; from Year 1 to Year 11 (age 4-16 years).

The activities, funded by a grant from the Department for Education, are being held at several venues across the district:

Cliftonville

Dates: Monday – Thursday; 26 – 29 July, 2 – 5 August, 16 – 19 August, 23 – 26 August

Times: 09.30-14.30

Location: 21-27 Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate, CT9 2HL

Westgate-on-Sea / Birchington

Dates: Monday – Thursday; 2 – 5 August, 9 – 12 August, 16 – 19 August, 23 – 26 August

Times: 09.00-15.00

Location: Meeting Point – King Ethelbert School, Canterbury Rd, Birchington, CT7 9BL –

Participants will then be taken to Ursuline College, 225 Canterbury Rd, Westgate on sea, Kent CT8 8LX where the programme will take place.

St Peters

Dates: Tuesday – Fridays; 27 – 30 July, 3 – 6 August, 10 – 13 August, 17 – 20 August

Times: 10.00-14.00

Location: St Peters – The Pavilion Youth and Community Cafe, Grange Road, Broadstairs CT10 3AE

Ramsgate Central – FULLY BOOKED

Dates: Monday – Thursday; 2 – 5 August, 9 – 12 August, 16 – 19 August, 23 – 26 August

Times: 10.30-14.30

Location: Royal Harbour Academy – Stirling Way, Ramsgate, Kent, CT12 6FA

Margate Central – Acting Fit

Dates: Monday – Thursday; 26 July – 29 July, 2 August – 5 July, 9 August – 12 August, 16 August – 19 August

Times: 10.00-14.00

Location: Hartsdown Academy – George V Avenue, Margate CT9 5RE

Northwood / Nethercourt

Dates: Tuesday – Friday; 27 – 30 July, 3 – 6 August, 10 – 13 August, 17 – 20 August

Times: 10.00-15.00

Location: Southwood Stadium – Ramsgate, CT11 0AN =

Dane Valley

Dates: Monday – Thursday; 2 – 5 August, 9 – 12 August, 16 – 19 August, 23 – 26 August

Times: 10.00-14.00

Location: Drapers Mills Primary School – St Peters footpath, Dane Valley, Margate, CT9 2SP –

Newington

Dates: Monday – Thursday; 2 – 5 August, 9 – 12 August, 16 – 19 August, 23 – 26 August

Times: 10.00-14.00

Location: Newington Community Centre – Princess Margaret Avenue, Ramsgate, CT12 6HX

