Teenage girl suffers head injury in assault and robbery in Margate by four females

A teenage girl suffered a head injury after being assaulted and robbed by four females in Margate on Sunday night (July 11).

Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance in Charlotte Square shortly after 11pm.

Officers attended and it was reported that four women had assaulted the victim and stolen her mobile phone.

She was taken to hospital with a head injury, where she received treatment but has since been discharged despite her mum’s concerns over continued seizures.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has information to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/121976/21.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form.