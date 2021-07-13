Dane Court students celebrate International Baccalaureate results

Year 13 students at Dane Court have celebrated an exceptional year of results in their International Baccalaureate (IB) courses, with an impressive IB Diploma Programme average point score of 36.5 across the cohort and 61% of all grades at 7 or 6 (the very highest IB grades), and 33% of IBCP grades at 7 or 6.

Head teacher Martin Jones said “We are delighted for the students. These outstanding outcomes are the result of an enormous amount of hard work and determination. This group of students has faced the challenges of the past 18 months with perseverance and resilience and we are very proud of them.

“All of our IBCP students have received their award and 97% of our IBDP students have achieved the full Diploma, which is a remarkable achievement. Our IBCP students must wait until August for their vocational results, but their success in their IB subjects and their excellent Reflective Project grades have given them the very best chance to progress onto their chosen destination.

“Our IBDP students have attained an average of 36.5 points across the year group, the highest average point score in the school’s history. The vast majority of students have already secured their first choice university or employment-focused offer and they can look forward to an exciting future.”

All students in the sixth form study one of three prestigious and demanding courses:

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, which comprises 6 IB subjects including Maths, English, Science and a language. Students must also complete the ‘Core’ which consists of a 4000 word Extended Essay, Theory of Knowledge and CAS

The International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme where students study one Level 3 vocational course and 2 or more IB Diploma Programme courses, graded on a 7-1 scale. The students are also required to pass the IBCP core which comprises of: a personal and professional skills course, a service learning project, a 3000 word reflective essay and a language acquisition course

A bespoke course comprised of a range of IB subjects

Chris Pleasant, Head of Sixth Form, said: “It has been a wonderful experience to be able to share this set of results with the students after a difficult couple of years. They can say with pride and confidence that they have truly earned these grades, as they are the result of assessments and coursework completed over the course of two years. I am immensely proud of them all.

“I want to particularly congratulate the 17 IBDP students who have achieved 40 points or more, way above the national and world averages, and Aliya Andrews, Nikos Kouthouri-Whittaker and Zara Ahmed who achieved the maximum 45 points, a truly remarkable achievement. Well done to you all and I hope the next stage of your life is a happy and successful one.”

Students interested in joining the school’s sixth form in September should contact the school 01843 864941 or visit http://danecourt.kent.sch.uk.