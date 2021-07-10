Free, family-friendly screening of Euro football final at The Carlton Cinema in Westgate

The Carlton Cinema in Westgate is having a family-friendly, free screening of the Euro football final between England and Italy tomorrow (July 11).

General Manager Joanna Holmes said: “This historical event is very much family friendly, and we are very pleased to say that tickets are free! We like to give back to the community and our loyal supporters as much as we can, and this is a wonderful opportunity to do just that.”

Doors open at 7:15pm. Kick off is 8pm.

– Alcohol sales will be limited to 2 drinks per customer.

– No external food and drinks are to be allowed on the premises.

– Bags will be searched upon entry to ensure no alcohol is brought onto the premises.

– Any person that arrives to the event already intoxicated or acting in an antisocial manner will be refused entry.

– Covid rules and regulations will be followed, groups will be socially distanced in the screening, maximum of 6 people per booking, and masks must be worn at all times (unless exempt) unless actively eating or drinking.

Book at http://www.westgatecinema.co.uk