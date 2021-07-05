Thieves steal BMW and tools during break-in at Reclamet in Birchington

Bosses at Reclamet yard in Birchington are offering a £1000 reward for details of the people who broke into the premises in the early hours of this morning (July 5) and stole a 2011 plate BMW.

It is believed three people broke in and Reclamet staff say the culprits left behind two bikes in the next door field. It is understood one bike had previously been reported stolen.

The suspects were caught on the Woodchurch Road yard’s CCTV. A spokesperson for the business said tools and petrol STIHL saws were also taken.

It is reported that the vehicle has been spotted in Millmead but the numberplates have been swapped over.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is investigating a report of a burglary at a commercial premises in Woodchurch Road, in Woodchurch near Birchington.

“It was reported at 6.44am today (July 5) that during the earlier hours of the morning, a BMW car was stolen from the site, along with various tools.

“Damage was also reported to the gates and fittings at the site.”

Anyone with information regarding the burglary should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/117198/21.