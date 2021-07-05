Sports Day fun at St Laurence Junior Academy

After a turbulent week, with the weather causing havoc, St Laurence Junior Academy in Ramsgate finally managed to complete their parent-attended Sports Days on a sunny Thursday afternoon.

With clouds blown away and the school field dry of any surface water, the year 5 and 6 children took part in eight events that the year 3 and 4 children had enjoyed three days before. The buzz of excitement from the children was something that had very much been missed at school this year and their performances didn’t disappoint.

Bringing back some traditional races for this year’s version of Sports Day, included the Egg and Spoon race, along with the Sack race, Skipping race and the Bean Bag Balance race, creating great entertainment for all those watching.

In a slightly revised layout and following Covid guidance, parents and carers were back in school to witness their children taking part, competing and enjoying, sporting activity.

A school spokesperson said: “As well as the very many great performances, it is worth noting that the main success of this year’s Sports Day was everyone experiencing a sense of normality and being able to share memories once again – although in a slightly different way.”

Head of PE Mr Wells added: “It has been wonderful to be able to provide Sports Day this year. It has really lifted everyone’s spirits and thankfully the sun shone brightly on us for year 6’s final Sports Day here at St Laurence. Thank you to everyone for making the two days special.”