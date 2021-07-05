Sports and outdoor goods store Decathlon to open at Tesco Extra in Westwood

Sports and outdoor goods store Decathlon will open its first outlet in Kent on Thursday, July 15 – taking over the top floor at Tesco Extra in Westwood.

The new store spans 12,000 sq ft and will create 12 new jobs.

Since its UK launch some 20 years ago, Decathlon has grown into one of the UK’s leading outdoor and sports retailers. The latest addition to the brand’s expanding portfolio marks the first Decathlon store to open in the county.

Decathlon Broadstairs brings the chains total number of UK stores to 48.

Decathlon offers a range of products across 70 sports and will also provide access to services, including a workshop focused on servicing and repairing bikes

Products that have been recycled and repaired so they can be reused, saving unnecessary waste, will be available to customers at a discounted price with the same warranty customers would enjoy with a new product. Additionally Decathlon’s range of EcoDesign products will be highlighted throughout the store.

There will also be connected omnichannel services providing customers with access to the full range of products in the store. Customers will be encouraged to download the relaunched Decathlon App, allowing them to find technical product information whilst in the store.

Alberto Bottan, UK CFO and Property Leader, said: “We’re delighted to be opening a new Decathlon store in Broadstairs and to continue building on our partnership with Tesco.

“Decathlon Broadstairs represents our second concession in a Tesco supermarket following the successful launch of Decathlon Culverhouse Cross in Wales. “Customers see both Decathlon and Tesco as a destination and we want to make it convenient for them to shop at Decathlon after picking up their groceries, or vice versa.

“It is also a special moment for us to be opening our first store in Kent. We know customers in Kent have wanted a Decathlon store for a long time, so we are confident that our first store opening in the county will be a positive experience.”

“The store, covering 12,000 sq ft, will provide space for customers to interact with our products and services, providing the true Decathlon experience. We hope this experience will help us inspire the local community to lead more active lifestyles.”