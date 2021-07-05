Feast of fun for Newington pupils with The Rascally Diner

A tasty learning menu that served up a feast of food facts has been devoured by children at Newington Community Primary School in Ramsgate.

The main course was a performance of song-filled, riotous show The Rascally Diner by the LAS Theatre group at the school’s open-air theatre for all pupils from Year 2 to Year 6.

It saw chef Rufus Skumskins O’Parsleys cook up a stink by creating some of the world’s most disgusting dishes in a madcap production that highlighted healthy eating, food provenance and choices.

As well as being great fun it helped enrich the existing PSHE and food and design curriculum. Assistant Head Teacher Taralee Kennedy said: “Our girls and boys loved everything about the performance which really grabbed their attention and reinforced important messages in a zany way.”

Another part of the school’s food learning menu saw pupils set challenges around healthy eating.

This included becoming Food Friends where they help each other make good choices, swap snacks and become sugar watchers.

Mrs Kennedy, who is also Wellbeing lead at Newington, added: “We know the importance of a healthy diet to a child’s happiness, rest and ultimately learning experience.

“The messages in Rascally Diner were an important reminder for everyone and it helped bring to life a crucial aspect of our curriculum.”

Head Teacher Cliff Stokes said: “The show and the associated learning reinforced our pro-active attitude towards food and nutrition as an integral part of our pupils’ wellbeing.

“We are proud to offer meals for every child that wants it. Our kitchen team do a fantastic job and the wide range of food provided is healthy, tasty, nutritionally well-balanced and takes into account dietary needs and preferences.”

The show visit was arranged by teacher James Bennett who is PSHE (personal, social, health and economic education) Lead at Newington.

*The Rascally Diner is a LAStheatre production, supported by Without Walls and commissioned by Just So Festival, with further support from artsdepot and Arts Council England.