Strict rules for entry to Dreamland Euro screenings put in place

Strict rules for entry to Euro football screenings at Dreamland have been laid out.

The rules follow some disruption at yesterday’s (June 28) game between England and Germany.

Dreamland is hosting a 1,000 seater fan zone, with giant screen, live DJs, and food and drinks brought to the table as part of its Summer Social events.

Last night disturbance took place as England clinched victory with some park customers throwing beer,turning up tables and rushing on stage – with one fan letting off a flare.

Those people trying to book tickets for the next round of screenings are now shown a set of rules that apply to entry and behaviour in the park.

These are:

Refusal of entry to anyone who staff feel is intoxicated on arrival.

All attendees will be thoroughly searched, including the use of a metal arch, and prohibited items will be confiscated. Anyone bringing illegal items such as flares or drugs will be refused entry. This will increase the time it takes to enter.

Table numbers will be assigned to a lead booker at the entrance. This will include an ID check.

Groups must stay at the table they were assigned to. The only exception to this is for using the toilet or exiting the park.

There is to be no standing on benches or tables. Any individual doing this will be ejected.

All instructions and requests given by the event managers or security staff must be complied with. Any refusal to follow a reasonable request will result in ejection.

Tickets for the Saturday quarter finals – with England vs Ukraine at 8pm – are listed as sold out.

Semi finals and the Euro’s final still have some ticket availability. Prices range between £20-£90pp.

Book via the Dreamland website