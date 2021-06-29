Still time to see the shows at Santus Circus in Ramsgate

There is still time to catch the show at Santus Circus which is in Ramsgate until July 4.

This year the circus is based off the Lord of the Manor roundabout.

Remaining shows are:

Tues 29th: 7:30pm ONLY

Wed 30th: 5pm and 7:30pm (first day special offer applies)

Thurs 1st July: 5pm and 7:30pm (first day special offer applies)

Fri 2nd July: 5pm and 7:30pm

Sat 3rd July: 2pm and 5pm

Sun 4th July: 3pm ONLY

Santus Circus is run by the Santus family who originated from the south of France.

​This tour has an all new show with exhilarating acts from around the world!

​From Portugal, the Nare family, with the extremely dangerous and insane physics of the “Globe of Death.”

​Also returning from Portugal, with the “Wheel of Death” and the amazing, scary talents with the crossbows, the Silva family.

​Also returning by popular demand is the Mongolian Slinky, Aagii, who also brings for the first time to the UK, a new and exhilarating aerial pole act.

Tickets

Half price for NHS staff

​ CHILDREN/OVER65s ADULTS (16-65)

BACK TIER BENCHES: £10.00 £13.00

FRONT TIER BENCHES: £14.00 £15.00

RINGSIDE CHAIRS: £15.00 £20.00

FAMILY TICKET 1:(2 ADULTS AND 2 CHILDREN IN FRONT TIERS) – £45.00

​FAMILY TICKET 2:(2 ADULTS AND 2 CHILDREN IN RINGSIDE) – £60.00

​DISABILITY £6 AND CARERS £8 RINGSIDE SEATS.

​STUDENT PRICE: £5 ANY SEAT ANY DAY (ID REQUIRED)

​Call 07952 418 487 to book