Chilton pupils join the Big Sing for charity

Chilton Junior school children were in fine voice as they joined hundreds of thousands of youngsters across the UK to sing their hearts out for charity.

Each year the school takes part in the Young Voice music and singing extravaganza at the 02 Arena in London as part of the nationwide choral event for young pupils.

Restrictions due to the Covid pandemic made this year’s concert impossible, but it didn’t stop Chilton joining in with the Young Voices virtual choir event.

At an agreed time, the children stepped up and sang their rehearsed song – Bill Withers’ classic song of hope and joy, Lovely Day – in a live streamed performance direct from the 02 to schools involved.

Leading them in the track they had rehearsed beautifully were top singers Billy Ocean, YolanDa Brown and Ruti.

On the day the young performers came into school wearing colourful clothing to add to the special occasion. As they sang some performed dance moves, others sang into cut-out microphones.

The Young Voices Biggest Sing 2021 is the flagship event of Children’s Mental Health Week, and more than 362,000 children, families and schools joined together in support of the Place2Be charity. Donations were made online via the YV : Biggest Sing website.

Ben Lewis, CEO of Young Voices, said: “Place2Be is an incredible charity and we can’t think of a more exiting way to raise vital funds for their work than break a world record with Billy Ocean and thousands of school children singing such an uplifting and powerful song as Lovely Day.”

Catherine Roche, Chief Executive of Place2Be, said: “It’s been an incredibly challenging time for many young people, their families and schools. Loneliness and isolation has been one of the most common concerns amongst those we support, and I can’t think of a more positive and special way to bring our communities together than through the uplifting power of music.”

Teacher Poppy Keam, who organised the event at Chilton, said: “The atmosphere around the school during the Biggest Sing was beautiful. It felt like as a school we were part of something really huge. Our children sang so beautifully, and the whole project created a happy and positive buzz around the school.”

Head of School Kate Law added: “Singing is a great way of expressing emotion and I know our singers loved every minute of being part of Young Voices.

“We support many charities locally and nationally at Chilton, and Place2Be which raises awareness of children’s mental health issues and offers support, care and training is a vital service.”

*Place2Be is a children’s mental health charity with over 25 years’ experience working with pupils, families and staff in UK schools.

It provides mental health support in schools through one-to-one and group counselling using tried and tested methods backed by research. It also offers expert training and professional qualifications.

Find out more online at www.place2be.org.uk.