Minster woman due in court on theft and assault charges

A suspected thief is to appear in court charged in connection with shoplifting and assault in Ramsgate.

Alanah Huggins, 35, of St Mary’s Road, Minster, was charged yesterday (June 24) with four counts of theft, a public order offence and common assault.

The charges follow an investigation by the Thanet Victim Based Crime Team into reports of a person taking goods without paying from stores in York Street, St Lawrence High Street, Grange Road and a petrol station shop in West Cliff Road on Saturday, June 19.

At the Grange Road store, staff were verbally abused and one person was assaulted during the incident.

Ms Huggins was remanded in custody and will appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (June 25).