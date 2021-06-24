Project MotorHouse exhibition Camera Eats First to open at Silverland Studios

Instagram images of food and the trend of people take photos of their meals before they take a bite are behind the new exhibition from Ramsgate youth charity Project MotorHouse

The Camera Eats First is the result of a project with photographer Tim Topple and some of Thanet’s talented youngsters capturing the local food scene in images. They’ve photographed people growing, selling, and enjoying food.

Food stylist Lynsey Fox showed them how to style a cook-along video and set up a still shoot of a picnic. Artist Chris Tipping has collaborated with the young people on bringing their photographs together to create an art installation which is a dazzling feast for the eyes.

“Chris has done major art projects all over the UK and was the lead artist for the award-winning Margate Steps. His designs for Camera Eats First have blown us all away,” said project co-ordinator Jo Mapp.

Pop along to Silverland Studios on Ramsgate Harbour to see the exhibition from. Wednesday, June 30 – Sunday, July 5. Opening hours are 11am- 7pm

The project has been made possible by the Arts Council and Gibbons Family Trust.

Silverland Studios, 18 Military Road, Ramsgate CT11 8JG